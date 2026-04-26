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FULL COVERAGE: 1 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting inside Mall of Louisiana; 5 people in custody

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BATON ROUGE — State Sen. Rick Edmonds said Friday that "it is time for federal law enforcement to roll into Baton Rouge in droves" after a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead and five others injured at the Mall of Louisiana. 

The shooting at the mall happened around 1:22 on Thursday afternoon and resulted in the death of Ascension Episcopal School senior Martha Odom. 

"Another innocent life has been stolen by mindless thugs who despise law, order and human life itself," Edmonds said in a statement. "We are done waiting, and we are done watching our community bleed. Enough is enough."

Edmonds, who is running to represent Louisiana's 5th Congressional District in Washington, said that he has spoken with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, who he said is "prepared to aid Louisiana as we respond to this string of violent incidents." 

Another shooting happened over the weekend in Shreveport that left eight children dead and two women injured.

Edmonds added that Gov. Jeff Landry, East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sid Edwards and St. George Mayor Dustin Yates are "all 100% supportive" of his calls to bring in federal law enforcement. 

"We are drawing a line in the concrete," Edmonds said. "It is time for federal law enforcement to roll into Baton Rouge in droves. The mandate will be simple: take on, or take out, the violent gangs holding our city hostage. We will reclaim our streets and our home."

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