From small town to spotlight, John Foster's American Idol journey unites Louisiana communities

ADDIS - The town of Addis is rallying behind one of their own as John Foster advances on American Idol.

Head down La. 1 to Addis and you'll see his face everywhere; signs every half mile support Foster, the local country heartthrob on American Idol.

The town is all in on his journey.

"The buzz was starting to stir around Addis and everyone was happy for him obviously and when he made it to TV and they actually aired him, it went big." Foster’s father, John "Buddy" Foster Benoit Jr., said. "I never underestimated how much support he'd get with our community because everyone here is great."

His father says nothing tops the support his family has for him.

"He has a heart like no other, I really couldn't be more proud," Benoit said.

John Foster's journey began at Benoit's Country Meat Block butcher shop, founded by his grandparents in 1982. He impressed the judges with both his voice and a flavor of Louisiana from Benoit's.

"To have those judges appreciate that and enjoy it meant a lot to not just John Foster but to myself and our whole family," Benoit said.

Business has increased at the restaurant with customers stopping in to ask about John Foster.

"Especially having a business, on La. 1, we're a retail business. People are going in and out, yes we get a lot of that now, that's been great," Benoit said.

The support doesn't stop at the city limits — it's coming from neighboring towns too, all rallying behind one of their own.

"We love Addis, we love Brusly and we love the surrounding areas Plaquemine, Port Allen, White Castle, all of Bayou Pigeon. All of these communities have been super supportive of John Foster from the beginning and we can’t thank them enough for that," Benoit said.

You can catch John Foster Sunday on American Idol at 7 p.m. as he pushes to make the top eight. Voting is open while the show is live.