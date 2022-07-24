From pain to purpose: Family of 3-year-old shot, killed while in bed to host free gospel concert

BATON ROUGE - The family of Devin Page Jr., a 3-year-old shot and killed by a stray bullet when a gunfight took place outside his bedroom window, is hosting a community gospel concert to help raise awareness for those who have lost loved ones in violent crimes.

WBRZ's 2une In sat down with Devin's family for more details on the event and their initiative to "Help 5 Stay Alive."