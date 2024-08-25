Friday's Health Report: Some people are more attractive to mosquitos, their bites than others

BATON ROUGE — If you seem to attract mosquitoes when no one else is around you is being attacked there may be a reason for that. It may also be out of your control.

"We know that mosquitoes are attracted to, definitely, body heat and then our carbon dioxide, our exhalation signature. Those are two big factors. But then a third is actually the kind of odor that we emit. And unfortunately, we're not really able to control this much ourselves. It's kind of based in genetics as well as, kind of, the combination of bacteria that are normally living on our skin,” Christopher Bazzoli, an emergency medicine doctor, said.

There are some changes you can make. Use mosquito repellant, wear loose clothing, reduce your alcohol intake and avoid areas where there is standing water. If you do get a bite, doctors say to wash it with warm soapy water.

You can use ice to help with the inflammation. An over-the-counter cream or a non-drowsy antihistamine can help with the itchiness. Also important: do not scratch the bite.

"The more that we scratch and open up that skin, the higher risk of getting an infection that comes in behind it. So, if you're a person that can't leave it alone, some of that anti-itch cream can be really helpful and then maybe put a band-aid over it so that you're, kind of, not able to get at it as much,” Bazzoli said.

If you are traveling, it is always a good idea to check the CDC's website for any advisories related to mosquito-borne diseases.