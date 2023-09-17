FRIDAY PM WEATHER 9/8

Dry air will be filtering into the area and will significantly lower humidity into the weekend. This will be just in time for LSU and Southern football which will make the games very enjoyable to watch.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A low in the lower 70s can be expected overnight with mostly clear skies as that drier air begins to move in. Expect drastically different conditions tomorrow as that dry air really begins to filter in. Humidity will begin to drop as well because of the dry air. LSU and Southern football games look to be falling at the perfect time and rain chances are minimal. Clouds will be clearing out throughout the day and expect mostly clear skies for game time.

Up Next: The rest of the weekend and the beginning of next week look dry as well with lower than average humidity. Rain chances will be next to zero at least through Monday. There are some early indications of another front passage on Wednesday which will slightly raise rain chances. These rain chances will need to be bumped up if this trend continues.

The Tropics: Hurricane Lee with maximum winds around 155 mph is now a Category 4 storm that continues barreling WNW at 14 mph. This motion is expected to continue through early next week with a significant decrease in forward speed. On the forecast track, Lee is expected to pass well to the north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over the weekend and into early next week. It is expected to slowly turn north by Wednesday, so threat to Gulf of Mexico is extremely low. Residents in Bermuda and on the east coast need to continue to monitor this system.

Tropical Storm Margot has recently formed. It is forecast to become a hurricane, but it will stay out in the open Atlantic.

--Balin

