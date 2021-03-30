Latest Weather Blog
Friday Night Forecast
Related Story
Into Tonight, Into Tomorrow:
Expect a mainly cloudy sky through the overnight, with a passing shower possible. Lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70. Saturday, a mix of sun and clouds will be around. Rain chances will be minimal, around 20%, but an isolated shower or two can't be ruled out. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s.
Looking Ahead:
Saturday will be the pick of the weekend - with only a slight chance of a shower. Sunday, a weak front will move through the region, bringing showers and a few thunderstorms. Our weather pattern will stay unsettled into Monday, before we get a brief break from the rain on Tuesday. Wednesday, a cold front is expected to push through southeast Louisiana. We'll get some rain ahead of the front, then behind it, cooler and drier air will filter in.
Click here for the 7-day forecast
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
Have plans this weekend? Get current weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Residents frustrated with set-backs in construction of Comite Diversion Canal
-
Travel agencies seeing spike in vacation interest as more people get vaccinated
-
Can an employer require a COVID-19 vaccination?
-
LSU begins lake restoration project
-
Louisianans 16 and older now eligible for COVID vaccine
Sports Video
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community