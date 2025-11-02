Friday Night Blitz Week 9

68°
High school football scores from Week 9 for the state of Louisiana:

Thursday Scores:

Basile 35, Oberlin 8

Belle Chasse 14, Shaw 0

Bossier 42, Woodlawn (SH) 20

Brusly 27, St. Michael 24

Calvary Baptist Academy 38, Green Oaks 20

Captain Shreve 65, Haughton 44

Central - B.R. 35, Zachary 33

Denham Springs 62, Walker 34

Dunham 42, Baton Rouge Episcopal 7

East Ascension 30, Dutchtown 28

Ehret 21, Higgins 0

Erath 50, Kaplan 8

H.L. Bourgeois 28, Central Lafourche 21

Hamilton Christian Academy 54, Merryville 6

Haynes Academy 47, Patrick Taylor 35

Jena 46, Caldwell Parish 6

Jennings 34, St. Louis 24

Jonesboro-Hodge 18, Glenbrook 14

Kentwood 54, Thrive 0

Lafayette 42, New Iberia 0

Lafayette Christian Academy 24, Evangel Christian Academy 22

Live Oak 74, JS Clark Leadership Academy 30

Lutcher 53, Morgan City 8

Newman 42, Country Day 14

North Iberville 40, East Iberville 8

Parkview Baptist 35, Helix Mentorship Academy 14

Parkway 58, Benton 42

Pearl River 35, Pope John Paul 21

Pickering 32, Ringgold 28

Pine 65, Bogalusa 16

Pointe Coupee Catholic 36, Sacred Heart 24

Richwood 36, Bastrop 6

Shreveport Northwood 42, Minden 0

Slaughter 35, Broadmoor 0

Slidell 36, Chalmette 28

South Lafourche 38, Ellender 7

Southern Lab 52, Central Private 7

Southside 70, Carencro 35

St. John 39, Ascension Christian School 13

St. Martin's 29, Glen Oaks 6

Sumner 42, Albany 0

Thibodaux 27, Terrebonne 21

Friday Scores:

Acadiana 49, Sam Houston 21

Acadiana Renaissance Charter 32, Beau Chene 29

Airline 48, C.E. Byrd 17

Alexandria 28, Ouachita Parish 21

Amite 47, Springfield 0

Avoyelles 28, Oakdale 2

B.T. Washington 62, Southwood 16

Barbe 55, Sulphur 10

Belaire 38, Tara 0

Brother Martin 32, Easton 27

Bunkie 60, Vidalia 0

Carver 21, East St. John 19

Cecilia 26, Livonia 20

Cedar Creek 46, Arcadia 8

Church Point 24, Holy Savior Menard 7

Covenant Christian Academy 46, Centerville 0

DeQuincy 33, Rosepine 18

DeRidder 48, Washington-Marion 16

Delcambre 14, Houma Christian 12

Destrehan 49, Hahnville 28

Elton 50, Grand Lake 35

Franklinton 20, Loranger 7

Hammond 40, Salmen 20

Haynesville 51, D'Arbonne Woods 7

Homer 62, North Caddo 30

Independence 41, St. Thomas Aquinas 7

Iota 48, Mamou 0

Iowa 51, LaGrange 0

Karr 48, John Curtis Christian 26

Kinder 58, Port Barre 12

Lake Charles College Prep 56, Comeaux 14

Lakeshore 42, Hannan 14

Leesville 36, Eunice 34

Logansport 42, LaSalle 8

Loreauville 36, Franklin 20

Many 28, North Webster 12

Marksville 20, Buckeye 0

McDonogh #35 26, Frederick Douglass 20

Montgomery 46, Lakeview 14

NDHS 38, Lafayette Renaissance 19

Neville 22, West Monroe 19

North DeSoto 63, Loyola Prep 49

Northshore 42, Fontainebleau 19

Northwest 37, Crowley 0

Oak Grove 69, Madison 0

Opelousas Catholic 46, Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 6

Ouachita Christian 42, Ferriday 24

Ponchatoula 24, Covington 14

RHS 57, North Vermilion 43

Red River 58, Winnfield 36

Riverside Academy 56, Varnado 8

Rummel 21, Jesuit 17

Ruston 56, Pineville 6

Saint Paul's 31, Mandeville 24

St. Amant 49, Prairieville 24

St. Charles Catholic 50, Discovery 7

St. Edmund Catholic 48, Bolton 0

St. Helena 30, Northlake Christian 24

St. James 57, Patterson 0

St. Mary's 59, Lena Northwood 20

Sterlington 49, Carroll 6

Teurlings Catholic 38, St. Thomas More 14

Tioga 75, Grant 20

Union Parish def. Magnolia Excellence, forfeit

University 14, Madison Prep 8

Vermilion Catholic 56, Gueydan 0

Ville Platte 38, Pine Prairie 0

Vinton 43, East Beauregard 14

Welsh 59, Lake Arthur 20

West Feliciana 49, McKinley 0

West Ouachita 41, Peabody 31

West St. John def. Crescent City, forfeit

Willow School 54, Sarah T. Reed 7

