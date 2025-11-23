Latest Weather Blog
Friday Night Blitz
High school football scores from week 2 of the playoffs for the state of Louisiana:
Non-Select
Division I
Barbe 42, West Monroe 35
Neville 31, Mandeville 14
Ouachita Parish 21, Destrehan 19
Parkway 37, Hahnville 31, OT
Ruston 51, Westgate 13
Zachary 44, Denham Springs 21
Division II
Belle Chasse 7, Opelousas 6
Cecilia 54, Lakeshore 42
Franklinton 40, Jennings 14
Iowa 68, Northwest 28
Lutcher 42, Franklin Parish 41, OT
North DeSoto 56, DeRidder 13
Plaquemine 50, Wossman 14
West Feliciana 27, Brusly 24, OT
Division III
Jena 48, St. Helena 14
Loreauville 42, Church Point 39
Oak Grove 42, Richwood 0
St. James 53, Many 13
Sterlington 71, Donaldsonville 26
Union Parish 14, Erath 9
Division IV
East Feliciana 12, Ferriday 8
Jeanerette 54, Grand Lake 7
Logansport 34, Welsh 31
Mangham 48, West St. John 12
North Iberville 36, Elton 20
Select
Division I
Alexandria 38, Brother Martin 27
Baton Rouge Catholic 37, Captain Shreve 14
Evangel Christian Academy 34, Saint Paul's 14
John Curtis Christian 49, St. Thomas More 7
Rummel 45, Tioga 21
St. Augustine 55, Acadiana 42
Teurlings Catholic 55, Bonnabel 22
Division II
E.D. White 35, St. Michael 7
Lake Charles College Prep 42, Leesville 23
Loyola Prep 42, Belaire 0
Shaw 49, Haynes Academy 6
St. Charles Catholic 56, Northside 7
University 50, B.T. Washington 16
Vandebilt Catholic 49, Carver 24
Division III
Dunham 62, Northlake Christian 3
Lafayette Christian Academy 57, Parkview Baptist 10
NDHS 28, De La Salle 19
New Iberia Catholic 41, Bunkie 13
Newman 42, Holy Savior Menard 13
Sumner 42, Slaughter 20
Division IV
Ascension Catholic 62, St. Mary's 9
Ascension Episcopal 17, Kentwood 14
Ouachita Christian 38, Southern Lab 0
Pointe Coupee Catholic 46, Westminster Christian (LAF) 18
Riverside Academy 63, Delta Charter 6
St. Edmund Catholic 44, Covenant Christian Academy 36
Westminster Christian 48, Opelousas Catholic 35
