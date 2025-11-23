Friday Night Blitz

High school football scores from week 2 of the playoffs for the state of Louisiana:

Non-Select

Division I

Barbe 42, West Monroe 35

Neville 31, Mandeville 14

Ouachita Parish 21, Destrehan 19

Parkway 37, Hahnville 31, OT

Ruston 51, Westgate 13

Zachary 44, Denham Springs 21

Division II

Belle Chasse 7, Opelousas 6

Cecilia 54, Lakeshore 42

Franklinton 40, Jennings 14

Iowa 68, Northwest 28

Lutcher 42, Franklin Parish 41, OT

North DeSoto 56, DeRidder 13

Plaquemine 50, Wossman 14

West Feliciana 27, Brusly 24, OT

Division III

Jena 48, St. Helena 14

Loreauville 42, Church Point 39

Oak Grove 42, Richwood 0

St. James 53, Many 13

Sterlington 71, Donaldsonville 26

Union Parish 14, Erath 9

Division IV

East Feliciana 12, Ferriday 8

Jeanerette 54, Grand Lake 7

Logansport 34, Welsh 31

Mangham 48, West St. John 12

North Iberville 36, Elton 20

Select

Division I

Alexandria 38, Brother Martin 27

Baton Rouge Catholic 37, Captain Shreve 14

Evangel Christian Academy 34, Saint Paul's 14

John Curtis Christian 49, St. Thomas More 7

Rummel 45, Tioga 21

St. Augustine 55, Acadiana 42

Teurlings Catholic 55, Bonnabel 22

Division II

E.D. White 35, St. Michael 7

Lake Charles College Prep 42, Leesville 23

Loyola Prep 42, Belaire 0

Shaw 49, Haynes Academy 6

St. Charles Catholic 56, Northside 7

University 50, B.T. Washington 16

Vandebilt Catholic 49, Carver 24

Division III

Dunham 62, Northlake Christian 3

Lafayette Christian Academy 57, Parkview Baptist 10

NDHS 28, De La Salle 19

New Iberia Catholic 41, Bunkie 13

Newman 42, Holy Savior Menard 13

Sumner 42, Slaughter 20

Division IV

Ascension Catholic 62, St. Mary's 9

Ascension Episcopal 17, Kentwood 14

Ouachita Christian 38, Southern Lab 0

Pointe Coupee Catholic 46, Westminster Christian (LAF) 18

Riverside Academy 63, Delta Charter 6

St. Edmund Catholic 44, Covenant Christian Academy 36

Westminster Christian 48, Opelousas Catholic 35