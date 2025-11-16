Friday Night Blitz

High school football scores from week 1 of the playoffs for the state of Louisiana:

Non-Select

Division IV

East Feliciana 44, Delcambre 6

Elton 36, LaSalle 14

Ferriday 58, Northeast 0

Grand Lake 61, Montgomery 12

Homer 21, Franklin 20

Jonesboro-Hodge 44, North Central 20

Logansport 44, Varnado 0

North Iberville 53, Arcadia 6

Vinton 28, DeQuincy 0

Welsh 38, Lake Arthur 23

West St. John 50, General Trass (Lake Providence) 6

West St. Mary 28, Basile 22

Division III

Church Point 42, North Webster 7

Erath 56, Bogalusa 0

Kaplan 33, Pine 18

Loreauville 28, Ville Platte 6

Mansfield 42, Winnfield 12

Many 35, Red River 27

Marksville 48, Patterson 14

Oak Grove 47, Port Allen 0

Richwood 40, Caldwell Parish 20

St. Helena 58, Avoyelles 26

Union Parish 41, Rayville 18

Division II

Brusly 42, Albany 6

Cecilia 56, Carroll 7

DeRidder 35, Eunice 16

Franklin Parish 62, Abbeville 6

Franklinton 51, RHS 14

Jennings 56, St. Martinville 18

Lutcher 49, Iota 7

Northwest 45, South Terrebonne 0

Opelousas 13, Pearl River 0

Plaquemine 55, Livonia 0

West Feliciana 49, Bossier 6

Wossman 35, Minden 14

Division I

Barbe 49, Shreveport Northwood 21

Central - B.R. 52, Dutchtown 24

East Ascension 57, West Ouachita 17

Hahnville 52, Slidell 39

Mandeville 48, Thibodaux 27

Ouachita Parish 24, St. Amant 21

Parkway 51, Covington 30

Southside 52, Prairieville 14

Terrebonne 27, Natchitoches Central 24, OT

West Monroe 49, South Lafourche 21

Westgate 49, Airline 14

Zachary 48, Salmen 15

Select

Division IV

Delta Charter 28, St. Martin’s 15

Kentwood 28, Vermilion Catholic 13

Opelousas Catholic 35, Ascension Christian School 7

St. Edmund Catholic 62, Lincoln Preparatory School 18

St. Frederick Catholic 49, Cedar Creek 6

Westminster Christian (LAF) 26, Sacred Heart 21

Division III

Amite 59, Cohen 20

Country Day 56, Beekman 15

De La Salle 45, Baton Rouge Episcopal 14

Holy Savior Menard 47, Thomas Jefferson 0

New Iberia Catholic 52, Glen Oaks 0

Northlake Christian 59, St. Louis 20

Parkview Baptist 42, D’Arbonne Woods 28

Slaughter 21, Pope John Paul 17

Division II

B.T. Washington 22, Istrouma 14

Belaire 45, Patrick Taylor 31

Haynes Academy 41, Abramson 0

Leesville 52, Discovery 7

Northside 27, Landry/Walker 20

St. Michael 35, Loranger 12

Division I

Acadiana 29, Carencro 21

Brother Martin 17, Liberty Magnet 16

Captain Shreve 61, Hammond 21

Jesuit 46, McDonogh #35 7

Rummel 24, Holy Cross 0

Saint Paul's 56, Pineville 7

St. Thomas More 41, Lafayette 7