Friday morning video forecast

Mostly sunny and dry conditions will last through the weekend. A sneaky shower will not ruin your plans.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Happy Friday! Another clear day is instore. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid-80s with comfortable humidity. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the low 60s.

Up Next: lows will climb into the 60s by Saturday morning. The humidity will climb too. It will be warm and a bit muggy, in the low 80s falling into 70s on Saturday evening for the Garth Brooks concert in Tiger Stadium. A stray shower will be possible on Saturday. If you see any rain on Saturday it will be very short lived and is most likely in the mid-afternoon hours. It will not be enough to ruin your plans. Even if the chance for rain is small, the Storm Station has every detail you need. Sunday will start out cloudy with a chance for a quick shower in the morning. Skies will be partly cloudy and another pop up shower could be around in the mid-afternoon. Just like Saturday, it will be short-lived. A chance for a quick shower lasts through Monday. Temperatures really start to heat up next week. We will likely see our first 90° of the year by mid-week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Weekend plans? Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!