Friday morning video forecast

More sunshine today and no more sneaky showers.

THE FORECAST

Check out this photo of a single shower from Thursday afternoon! Thank you to everyone who sent photos of the sneaky showers!



Today & Tonight: Today will be a near perfect repeat of yesterday. There will be no rain today. Skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 70s. Evening temperatures will fall into the 50s and lows will bottom out in the 40s.

Up Next: Over the weekend, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday with no rain in the weekend forecast. Overnight temperatures will be chilly, in the 40s. Early next week high temperatures will reach the low 80s with sunny skies and overnight lows will bump up into the 50s and 60s. Humidity will bump up too, starting Monday afternoon. The next significant chance for rain is likely on Wednesday and Thursday. A few thunderstorms will roll through along the next front. Preliminary timing is Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Come back for more specific details as we gather them. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

