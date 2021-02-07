Friday morning video forecast

Rainy conditions are here through Saturday afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Showers will start back up around noon and once they start, they will be on and off through the overnight hours. You will likely run into some showers on your way home from work today. Temperatures will waver between the showers in the upper 40s and low 50s. Overnight we will be in the low 40s.

Up Next: On and off showers will finally die down by Saturday evening. Saturday afternoon will bring temperatures in the 50s. As we dry out, Sunday temperatures will be in the low 60s with mostly sunny skies. Monday is looking mostly dry with temperatures near 70 degrees. Rain will be moving back in later next week and cooler temperatures as well. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Beyond the 7-Day: Overnight lows are set to drop back into the 30s by next weekend. If you are eager to get your garden started… Marisa says just wait. There are a few more freezing mornings in the long-range forecast that may kill your plants. There is also a chance freezing temperatures will cause some freezing precipitation. The details are still foggy, so stay with us as we get new information!

