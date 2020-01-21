Friday morning video forecast

Hopefully, you got a chance to pack in those calories yesterday as they might just warm you up if heading out for some shopping! No rain is in the forecast through early next week.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: After a chilly morning, Friday afternoon temperatures will rebound into the 60s beneath sunny skies. Winds will be light and out of the northeast. Overnight a few clouds may stream through skies with lows in the low 40s.

Up Next: Thermometers may take a run at average on Saturday thanks to sunshine and east winds through before another front reinforces the cool air Saturday night through Monday. At this time, it appears that a weak, fast moving system will bring the possibility of a few showers by Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

Football Forecast: In Baton Rouge, LSU fans will take in one final tailgate with excellent weather conditions. After a chilly start in the low 40s, sunny skies will send afternoon highs toward 70 degrees. Under the lights in Tiger Stadium, thermometers will fall back through the 60s and into the 50s. So, bring layers, as you will need cover in the morning and evening with a bit less for the afternoon. In New Orleans, the same forecast can be issued for the Bayou Classic. Of course, played indoors, you will not need that extra layer during the game.

The Tropics: The Atlantic Basin is quiet; no tropical development is expected over the next 5 days. The official hurricane season ends next week.

THE EXPLANATION:

In the upper levels, a trough will remain over the Eastern United States through the weekend which will keep temperatures 5-10 degrees below average. At the surface, an area of high pressure will maintain clear skies. The combination of clear skies and light, northeast winds will allow upper level cold pool to maximize surface cooling potential on Friday mornings once again with lows diving into the mid 30s. At this time, a freeze does not seem likely, but cannot be ruled out for counties in southwest Mississippi. As the surface high slides east on Saturday, winds will briefly turn easterly allowing some moderation of temperatures back to average before a shortwave embedded in the jet stream will cause a reinforcing cold fronts to pass the area on Saturday. No moisture build up is expected ahead of this and therefore the front will come by dry. Temperatures will return to below average for a few days before the next system instigates moderation on Tuesday and brings the next small chance for rain by the middle of next week.

--Josh

