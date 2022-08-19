Latest Weather Blog
Friday morning forecast update
Related Story
Stay connected to the Storm Station to stay ahead of the storms.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Some thicker cloud cover in the morning will keep the temperatures from spiking, and there is no heat advisory today. A little bit of sunshine will start to peak in this afternoon and temperatures will be near 90 degrees. Friday night plans will come with high humidity but clearing skies. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s.
Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— showers & storms —please have access to alerts through this week. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.
Up Next: Temperatures will continue to trend above normal in the mid-90s into the weekend. If you need to get outside, the morning hours will be mostly dry. The temperatures will be much more manageable in the morning as well. With high humidity we could see the heat index continue to climb above 100°. Rain is looking more likely on Saturday than Sunday. Isolated showers will be around in the afternoon on both days. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Stay connected to the Storm Station for the latest details.
Into next week, the hot and mostly dry pattern will be back. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-90s and with high humidity, the heat index will be above 100°. It is possible that the heat advisories will be reissued. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Use the WBRZ WX App to keep tabs on the afternoon showers and storms. Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
In the Tropics
No developments expected for the next 5 days.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Crews contain natural gas leak on LSU campus Thursday afternoon
-
Workers find crack in Sunshine Bridge; road partially closed until further notice
-
Judge declares mistrial after jury fails to reach decision in beloved baseball...
-
Stretch of Nicholson Drive shut down as crews investigate gas leak Thursday...
-
Private plane crash-lands near BR airport after reported engine failure
Sports Video
-
WATCH: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier talks to media about fall camp
-
WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels talks fall camp
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning
-
Sports2's 1-on-1 with 5 star LSU commit Shelton Sampson
-
WATCH: 1-on-1 with recent LSU commit QB Rickie Collins