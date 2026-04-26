Friday evening video forecast

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible over the weekend, some of which could even be strong. On the other hand, both days should have a lot of dry time for outdoor events. So while no cancellations should be necessary, stay in touch with the weather for quickly changing conditions.

Late April Warmth: highs in the upper 80s, low 90s with increasing humidity

T-Storms: a couple of nighttime lines, afternoon pop-ups

Outdoor Events: remember lightning safety

Tonight & Tomorrow: A series of storm clusters that developed to our northwest will organize into a squall line and move into and through the Capital Area Friday night into Saturday morning. The line is expected to move through from north to south between 10pm – 4am. While thunderstorms will lose some intensity as they reach the local area, they will still carry the risk of producing strong, damaging wind gusts and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. Please ensure you have a way to receive weather alerts overnight, such as the Storm Station Weather App, in case a warning is issued while you are asleep. Lows will stop in the mid 60s.





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While an overnight storm threat is never good, a positive takeaway is that if the line fully clears the coast, it will take away a lot of the energy for thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon. While some spotty, pop-up showers could still develop, much of the day should be free of thunderstorms for the many outdoor events across the region. Still, be aware of lightning and the nearest shelter if at any of them. Highs will top out in the upper 80s.

Up Next: Yet another cluster of thunderstorms will be possible from late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Expect nighttime lows in the mid 60s followed by afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will try to flare up with the daytime heat, but again, shouldn’t wash out plans, rather chase some inside for a short time.

As we transition into the new work week, the weather pattern will shift. The daily storm threat will decrease Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as a ridge of high-pressure builds over the region. You will certainly notice the change in temperatures—we are forecasting some of the warmest weather of the year so far, with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s. With high humidity levels, those "feels-like" temperatures will push into the mid 90s, so make sure to stay hydrated if you are working or playing outside. There are signs that a cold front will get a little closer to the region later next week, possibly resulting in increased rain chances and a temperature break.

Outdoor Events: With thunderstorms in the forecast and many outdoor sports, events, and festivals, remember the main rule of lightning safety: "When thunder roars, go indoors." If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning, even if it isn't raining. Do not wait for rain to start before seeking shelter; head immediately to a substantial building or a fully enclosed metal-topped vehicle. Avoid small structures like picnic shelters, tents, or dugouts, as these offer no protection from lightning. If you are outdoors and cannot get to a safe structure, avoid tall trees, metal fences, and water.

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– Josh

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