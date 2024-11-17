Friday evening video forecast

A quiet and seasonable weekend is ahead with no issues expected for outdoor activities. The Storm Station is monitoring a strong cold front which will push through next week and deliver the coolest air so far this fall season.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect all clear skies overnight. Light, east winds and dry air will encourage low temperatures to slip into the upper 40s and low 50s across the Metro Area. On Saturday, a few clouds may appear during an otherwise quiet afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 70s. For Southern Jags fans, take layers out to The Bluff. A chilly morning will give way to a mild afternoon but those same layers could be needed as night falls by the end of the game. In Gainesville, LSU will play in similarly seasonably cool conditions beneath sunny skies. Check out the LSU Kickoff Weather Index as The Tigers have only played in these conditions 8 times going back to 1960.

Up Next: Transitional weather is expected during the second half of the weekend. Moisture will slowly return to the atmosphere on Sunday with some clouds developing as a result. After starting off with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s, highs will then return to the 80s.

Early next week, a strong cold front with polar origins will be tracking across the United States. In advance of this feature, humidity and temperatures will climb with mornings in the upper 70s and afternoons in the low 80s both Monday and Tuesday. Clouds will be thickening with spotty showers possible as early as Monday evening. A cold front is expected to arrive on Tuesday with numerous showers and thunderstorms. The cold front will sweep moisture out of the region with drying by Wednesday. A secondary cold front will bring much cooler temperatures and by Thursday morning, lows will dip all the way into the mid 40s with highs struggling to reach the upper 60s for the rest of the workweek.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Sara has continued to drift west across the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Through early next week, the system will create heavy rain which could lead to catastrophic flooding and mudslides in Honduras. The system will approach the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend where tropical storm conditions are likely. Sara could enter the southern Gulf of Mexico next week, but should be ragged due to land interaction and then will run into a cold front. No impacts are expected for the central Gulf Coast.

