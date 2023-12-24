Friday Evening Video Forecast

Rain chances are fairly low for the first part of the holiday weekend. That changes on Christmas Eve as our next rainmaker marches in from the south. Despite the rainy Christmas Eve, things are trending in a drier direction for Christmas Day.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Partly sunny skies will turn to mostly clear skies on Friday night. There were a few stray showers on Friday afternoon, and those will fade away as we head into the night. We expect mild temperatures overnight, with a low near 55°. While we start the day with some sunshine on Saturday, clouds will gradually increase as the day wears on. We cannot rule out a spotty shower or two, but many will get through Saturday on a dry note. It’ll also be warm, with a high in the middle-70s.

Up Next: Our next impact arrives as we head into Christmas Eve. A shield of widespread showers will arrive from the south Saturday night and into Sunday morning. The current expectation is for these showers to remain throughout the day. You might hear a few rumbles of thunder at times. Determining when the rain will exit is a bit tricky. There are some indications pointing toward rain fading away as early as Sunday evening. Nevertheless, be prepared to face some lingering showers after sunset as it does still appear possible. Overall, we expect most to receive anywhere between 1” and 3” of rain.

At the very least, we’ll see showers coming to an end in the overnight hours. Aside from a few predawn showers, Christmas Day looks mostly dry with some clouds hanging around. It’ll be warm on Christmas with a high in the low-70s. The rest of the week looks a bit cooler and quiet with a mixture of clouds and sun.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

