Friday evening video forecast

A *DENSE FOG ADVISORY* will be in effect from 9pm to 10am Saturday morning for the entire WBRZ Weather Forecast Area. Visibility could be as low as one quarter mile or less. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility should be expected.

Next 24 Hours: Skies will be mainly clear into the evening hours. With dew point temperatures in the mid 60s thanks to southerly winds, air temperatures retreating back to that same level will result in saturation and fog to kick off the weekend. Saturday will continue the unseasonable warmth. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to clear up fog and a little sun will even sneak out during the afternoon.

Up Next: A weakening front will approach the area Sunday morning resulting in scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms, especially for the first half of the day. Thanks to the dreary weather, temperatures will stay in the mid 70s. After a lull to begin the new week, a strong cold front and better chance of rain and thunderstorms is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday. Although confidence in the timing and specific impacts of that feature is currently low, at least some of the ingredients will be in place for a few storms to turn severe. Much colder air is expected to follow with high temperatures in the 60s and even 50s to end next week. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: The upper level ridge over the Gulf of Mexico, responsible for several days of well above average temperatures, will start to break down a bit into the weekend. A weak upper level trough of low pressure will pass by to the north, tamping it down a bit on Saturday. An associated cold front will be driven south but expect it be weakening on approach to the local area beneath the remnants of the upper ridge. This boundary will lead to a few showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. The new week will begin with a brief lull in between fronts.

On Monday, a major storm system is expected to develop over the Mountain West as a deep, upper level trough digs into the Western U.S. A surface low will develop east of the Rockies and begin pushing eastward with an associated cold front on Tuesday. The upper level trough will send strong winds over the Mid-South and Gulf Coast. Meanwhile, the well established weeklong onshore flow will have ample moisture in place. Bringing lift into the region in the form of a front will be enough to instigate widespread rain and potentially thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday. With the surface low expected to stall well north of the region and the shape of the trough, the setup for severe weather is not textbook but enough ingredients will be in place to possibly overcome this. A clearer picture will become available by Monday. Much cooler air is expected to follow the front to end next week.

--Josh

