Free options for revelers who need a safe New Year's ride

BATON ROUGE - Several groups offered alternatives on New Year's Eve for drivers who want to get home safe after they've had too much to drink.

Mockler Beverage's "Safe Ride Home" program is in its 15th year for 2015. It pays for towing services and taxi companies to provide free rides and tows to people who need it in the capital city.

In Baton Rouge people can call Yellow Cab at 225-926-6400 from 7 p.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday for a free ride home. Each cab can hold up to four passengers, and parties which need more than one cab should tell the dispatcher when they call. Guy's Towing is also taking part in the Safe Ride Home all day Thursday and into Friday. Free tows can be arranged by calling 225-275-6411.

People who use those services must say they're calling for the Safe Ride Home program, or they could be charged. Drivers will also only take people home, not to another party.

Other services offering free towing include RoadRunner Towing, with the free offer starting from 8 p.m. and going until 2 a.m. by calling 225-356-3061. The Gordon McKernan Law Firm is also picking up the cab fare for people who need a free ride home from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., at 225-888-8888.

Uber is also offering a promotion for first-time riders in Baton Rouge in conjunction with @LSUCheckpoint on Twitter. Any first-time rider who orders a ride with the promo code "uberLSUCheckpoint" will get a free ride worth up to $20.

Authorities said they already plan for heavier patrols throughout the area to ensure any drivers who aren't sober are pulled over.