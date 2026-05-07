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Fran U campus organization raises $1,000 for veteran support through community service

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BATON ROUGE — A Fran U student organization donated $1,000 to a nonprofit that supports veterans.

The Franciscan University Environmental Care Organization, or ECO, presented the Wounded Warrior Project with a giant check on campus.

ECO raised the funds by serving the community, including cleaning graveyards and lake restoration efforts.

The funds will go toward anything the veterans need.

ECO also plans to raise funds to provide a disabled veteran with a mobile chair.

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Fran U campus organization raises $1,000 for...
Fran U campus organization raises $1,000 for veteran support through community service
BATON ROUGE — A Fran U student organization donated $1,000 to a nonprofit that supports veterans. The Franciscan University... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 05 2026 May 5, 2026 Tuesday, May 05, 2026 10:34:00 PM CDT May 05, 2026

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