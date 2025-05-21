74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fourth Orleans Parish escapee back in custody, six still on the run

Related Story

NEW ORLEANS - Law enforcement has caught another escapee who has been on the run from the Orleans Parish Jail. 

On Monday, 21-year-old Gary C. Price was taken into custody in New Orleans. State Police said he will be taken to a facility outside the area. 

Six more escapees are still on the lam. There is a $20,000-per-fugitive reward for information that would lead to an arrest. 

The group of 10 left the jail Friday morning after they pushed over a toilet and escaped through a hole in the wall. New Orleans Police, Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, State Police, ATF and FBI are all searching for the escaped inmates. 

News
Fourth Orleans Parish escapee back in custody,...
Fourth Orleans Parish escapee back in custody, six still on the run
NEW ORLEANS - Law enforcement has caught another escapee who has been on the run from the Orleans Parish Jail.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 19 2025 May 19, 2025 Monday, May 19, 2025 7:21:00 PM CDT May 19, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days