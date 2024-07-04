88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fourth man arrested in May killing of Zachary High student

Related Story

NEW ROADS — A fourth man was arrested Tuesday for the killing of a 16-year-old Zachary High School student in May, New Roads Police said.

ZayQuin Joseph, 19, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder. The Marksville man was booked into the Pointe Coupee Detention Center. 

On June 24, 21-year-old Michael Anderson of Baker, 22-year-old Brandon Bell and 19-year-old Dylan Bell of Ventress were also arrested for second-degree murder in the killing of Jonathan Johnson Jr.

News
Fourth man arrested in May killing of...
Fourth man arrested in May killing of Zachary High student
NEW ROADS — A fourth man was arrested Tuesday for the killing of a 16-year-old Zachary High School student in... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 02 2024 Jul 2, 2024 Tuesday, July 02, 2024 5:11:00 PM CDT July 02, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days