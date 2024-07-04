88°
Latest Weather Blog
Fourth man arrested in May killing of Zachary High student
Related Story
NEW ROADS — A fourth man was arrested Tuesday for the killing of a 16-year-old Zachary High School student in May, New Roads Police said.
ZayQuin Joseph, 19, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder. The Marksville man was booked into the Pointe Coupee Detention Center.
On June 24, 21-year-old Michael Anderson of Baker, 22-year-old Brandon Bell and 19-year-old Dylan Bell of Ventress were also arrested for second-degree murder in the killing of Jonathan Johnson Jr.
News
NEW ROADS — A fourth man was arrested Tuesday for the killing of a 16-year-old Zachary High School student in... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two dozen LSU athletes are competing at the Olympics in Paris; see...
-
Grosse Tete pedestrian ferry hours extended after Tuesday night's community meeting
-
Emergency officials warn residents to plan ahead during hurricane season
-
BRPD seize Bitcoin mining machines, UTVs stolen out of state in one...
-
Livingston Sheriff announces 3 murder arrests in fentanyl-related deaths in record-breaking overdose...