Four reported shootings in BR area ahead of mayor's press conference addressing community violence
BATON ROUGE - Ahead of a press conference being held Thursday by Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Police Chief Murphy Paul to discuss violence in Baton Rouge, law enforcement investigated four reports of gunfire in just over four hours in and around the capital city.
In the news conference, police attributed much of the ongoing violence to gangs in the area, acknowledging that the department has identified at least eight such groups.
One person was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex on West McKinley Drive shortly before midnight on Wednesday, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said one person had minor injuries after shots were fired around Azalea Park Avenue near Millerville Road around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.
Lastly, BRPD investigated two separate reports of shots fired only a mile apart off Winbourne Avenue. Sources say no one was taken to a hospital, but crime tape was still present, indicating an active investigation.
The briefing also came one week after the killing of 21-year-old Allie Rice, an LSU student who was shot to death in her car on Government Street.
