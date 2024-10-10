70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Four people taken to hospital with burns from Baton Rouge chemical plant

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Four people were badly burned in an incident at Formosa Plastics in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the four people were exposed to ammonia when a compromised cylinder broke around 8:15 p.m. at the plant. 

Of the four hurt, two were in critical condition and two were serious but stable at Baton Rouge General. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the incident is isolated to the plant, there is no danger to the public and the ammonia was not released from the facility.

Workers inside were evacuated and let back into the facility around 9:30 p.m. 

WBRZ has reached out to Baton Rouge General about the conditions of the four injured. As of noon on Wednesday, there have been no updates.

News
Four people taken to hospital with burns...
Four people taken to hospital with burns from Baton Rouge chemical plant
BATON ROUGE - Four people were badly burned in an incident at Formosa Plastics in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night.... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 09 2024 Oct 9, 2024 Wednesday, October 09, 2024 11:57:00 AM CDT October 09, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days