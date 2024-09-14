78°
Latest Weather Blog
Four hurt in crash along Greenwell Springs Road
Related Story
CENTRAL - Four people were taken to a hospital after a major crash along Greenwell Springs Road on Thursday evening. .
Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. along Greenwell Springs Road near Lighthouse Avenue.
Chief Corcoran said multiple cars were involved and multiple people suffered injuries. Four people were taken to a hospital: one critical, one serious and two in stable condition.
The cause of the wreck is unknown but Chief Corcoran asks drivers to avoid the area.
News
CENTRAL - Four people were taken to a hospital after a major crash along Greenwell Springs Road on Thursday evening.... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish residents dealing with aftermath of Hurricane Francine
-
2 On Your Side: What to do after Francine
-
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office rescues woman pinned under tree in Donaldsonville
-
'I'm just thanking God:' Woman details moments when tree fell on Prairieville...
-
Trees drop across Livingston Parish roads, homes; officials say don't go sightseeing...
Sports Video
-
LSU defeats South Carolina 36-33 after South Carolina misses game-tying field goal
-
Southern looks to end losing streak against Jackson State Saturday
-
Central dominates Denham Springs to win 75th Amite River Rivalry
-
LSU's interior defensive line is thin heading into game against South Carolina
-
Southern football still preparing for game week despite Hurricane Francine's arrival