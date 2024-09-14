Four hurt in crash along Greenwell Springs Road

CENTRAL - Four people were taken to a hospital after a major crash along Greenwell Springs Road on Thursday evening. .

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. along Greenwell Springs Road near Lighthouse Avenue.

Chief Corcoran said multiple cars were involved and multiple people suffered injuries. Four people were taken to a hospital: one critical, one serious and two in stable condition.

The cause of the wreck is unknown but Chief Corcoran asks drivers to avoid the area.