Four hurt in crash along Greenwell Springs Road

CENTRAL - Four people were taken to a hospital after a major crash along Greenwell Springs Road on Thursday evening. . 

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. along Greenwell Springs Road near Lighthouse Avenue. 

Chief Corcoran said multiple cars were involved and multiple people suffered injuries. Four people were taken to a hospital: one critical, one serious and two in stable condition. 

The cause of the wreck is unknown but Chief Corcoran asks drivers to avoid the area. 

2 days ago Thursday, September 12 2024 Sep 12, 2024 Thursday, September 12, 2024 7:00:00 PM CDT September 12, 2024

