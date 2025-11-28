59°
Four displaced following house fire along East Chalet Court
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire crews are working to extinguish a house fire along East Chalet Court.
First responders were called to the home shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire resulted from an electrical malfunction involving the AC unit and no one was injured. Two adults and two children were displaced by the fire.
