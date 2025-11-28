59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Four displaced following house fire along East Chalet Court

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire crews are working to extinguish a house fire along East Chalet Court. 

First responders were called to the home shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire resulted from an electrical malfunction involving the AC unit and no one was injured. Two adults and two children were displaced by the fire.

News
Four displaced following house fire along East...
Four displaced following house fire along East Chalet Court
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire crews are working to extinguish a house fire along East Chalet Court. First... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, November 26 2025 Nov 26, 2025 Wednesday, November 26, 2025 4:48:00 PM CST November 26, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days