Four children hurt in school bus crash Monday afternoon

BATON ROUGE – Four children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a bus was involved in a crash on Staring Lane Monday afternoon.

About fifty students were on the bus when it collided with another vehicle near the intersection of High Point. Four students were transported from the scene, but no serious injuries were reported.

Traffic in the area was heavy immediately after the wreck.

