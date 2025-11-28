Four arrested in Ascension Parish cockfighting ring

GONZALES - Four people were arrested in Ascension Parish in connection with an organized cockfighting ring.

According to parish jail rosters, 25-year-old Jose Perez, 28-year-old Bryan Saldana, 39-year-old Filiberto Banda-Pena and 33-year-old Oscar Fregaso-Solorzano were all booked for one count each of organized cockfighting on Nov. 16.

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office saw multiple people run inside a residence on West Martha's Vineyard Road in Gonzales upon their arrival, according to the sheriff's office.

During the investigation, 34 caged roosters, two dead roosters and wraps used to attach knives to the roosters' feet were found on the property, deputies said. The injuries on the dead roosters were also consistent with injuries sustained during cockfighting.

Perez received an additional 36 counts of possession of a cockfighting animal. He is being held under a $360,000 bond for those charges.

Both Saldana and Banda-Pena posted a $50,000 bond.

Fregaso-Solorzano had an additional charge as a fugitive from another state. Information about that was not immediately available.