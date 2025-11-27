Former West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes dies at 69

PORT ALLEN — Former sheriff Mike Cazes, who served five terms as the chief law enforcement officer as the chief law enforcement officer for West Baton Rouge Parish, died Monday. He was 69.

Cazes worked at the local sheriff's office for 44 years and was sheriff for 20. Cazes retired in 2023, opting not to seek re-election.

"This is my fifth term, and I just want to thank the people of West Baton Rouge for their continued support over the years,” Cazes said at the time. “I really appreciate the trust they’ve put in me.”

Cazes established the parish's Work Release Center to help inmates re-enter society, saying many young offenders needed another chance to straighten out their lives. He also set up a mental health support system for deputies and a physical fitness facility.

The ex-sheriff also served as president of the Louisiana Sheriffs Association in 2011 and 2012 and was inducted into the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame in 2013.

"We're gonna miss Sheriff Cazes, we're going to miss his personality, we're going to miss his presence; Sheriff Cazes was always good for a laugh. You never knew what he was gonna come up with next." Kevin Cobb, the executive director of the Louisiana Sheriffs' Association.

"Our parish has lost a dedicated public servant and a leader who devoted his life to the citizens of this community," current Sheriff Jeff Bergeron said. "On behalf of the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, I offer my sincere condolences to his family, his friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. We ask the community to keep his family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Prior to serving as sheriff, Cazes was a reserve deputy, a jailer, a patrol deputy, Port Allen city marshal, administrative assistant to the sheriff and chief criminal deputy.

Brusly Police Chief Jon Lefeaux also remembered Cazes as a great leader.

"One of the most caring leaders I have ever had the pleasure of working with. He never met a stranger and helped out anyone who asked,” Lefeaux said.

Gov. Jeff Landry, on social media, asked the Louisiana community to keep Cazes and his family in their prayers.

"Mike Cazes was a dedicated sheriff and an even better man," the governor wrote.

A sentiment many of those who knew him best agreed with.

"His word was his bond, it was golden, I can tell you he lived by example always, and it was great to work for him and with him." Liteuant Ron Pourcia, who worked alongside Cazes for years, said.

"It's a sad day, but if Mike were here, he would tell a person like me, don't cry for him, because he did it the best way that he knew," District Attorney Tony Clayton said.

Funeral services were not announced, nor was a cause of death.

Parish officials honored Cazes in 2024, renaming Northwest Drive in Port Allen as Mike Cazes Road.