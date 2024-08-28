Former Tangipahoa Parish Jail employee arrested for malfeasance; third employee arrested since July

AMITE - A Tangipahoa Parish Jail employee was fired and subsequently arrested after allegedly selling and providing illegal items to inmates, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Tajah Phillips, 21, was booked for introducing contraband in a correctional facility and malfeasance in office. She had been a TPSO Corrections employee since June.

Deputies received several tips saying Phillips was selling and providing illegal items to inmates, resulting in her being terminated and placed under arrest.

Phillips is the third Tangipahoa Parish Jail employee to be arrested since July; one allegedly took an inmate off-site to buy weapons, while another was arrested for fighting an inmate.

The investigation is ongoing.