78°
Latest Weather Blog
Former Tangipahoa Parish Jail employee arrested for malfeasance; third employee arrested since July
Related Story
AMITE - A Tangipahoa Parish Jail employee was fired and subsequently arrested after allegedly selling and providing illegal items to inmates, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
Tajah Phillips, 21, was booked for introducing contraband in a correctional facility and malfeasance in office. She had been a TPSO Corrections employee since June.
Deputies received several tips saying Phillips was selling and providing illegal items to inmates, resulting in her being terminated and placed under arrest.
Phillips is the third Tangipahoa Parish Jail employee to be arrested since July; one allegedly took an inmate off-site to buy weapons, while another was arrested for fighting an inmate.
The investigation is ongoing.
News
AMITE - A Tangipahoa Parish Jail employee was fired and subsequently arrested after allegedly selling and providing illegal items to... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Church bus struck in Denham Springs a total loss; driver, parishioner released...
-
Man found shot to death in Maringouin home
-
I-10 westbound heading to Lafayette closed for hours after 18-wheelers get 'tied...
-
2une In Previews: Southern's Give Day
-
Detectives looking to identify person who burglarized Chi Alpha Ministries