Former President Trump selects Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as running mate
MILWAUKEE — Donald Trump says Ohio Sen. JD Vance will be his vice presidential pick.
He says on his Truth Social Network that, “After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio.”
Trump made the announcement minutes before he formally secured the nomination at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
Governor Jeff Landry congratulated Vance on social media.
Congratulations to @JDVance1 on being the Vice Presidential nominee. He has been an outstanding leader in the Senate and will be a great addition to the Trump ticket. I am confident that he will excel in his new role as Vice President and look forward to working with him to Make…— Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) July 15, 2024
All of Louisiana's 47 delegates voted for Trump.
