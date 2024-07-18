73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Former President Trump selects Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as running mate

MILWAUKEE — Donald Trump says Ohio Sen. JD Vance will be his vice presidential pick.

He says on his Truth Social Network that, “After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio.”

Trump made the announcement minutes before he formally secured the nomination at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. 

Governor Jeff Landry congratulated Vance on social media.  

All of Louisiana's 47 delegates voted for Trump. 

