Former patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital reunite with care teams for Candyland celebration

BATON ROUGE — Former patients from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital reunited with their care teams at a Candyland-themed celebration on Saturday.

The event took place at the hospital's Newton & Betsy Thomas Family Center for Newborn & Infant Intensive Care, bringing together NICU graduates, families, physicians, nurses and hospital leadership for a morning filled with games and activities celebrating the progress of patients who were once in critical care.