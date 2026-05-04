52°
Latest Weather Blog
Former patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital reunite with care teams for Candyland celebration
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — Former patients from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital reunited with their care teams at a Candyland-themed celebration on Saturday.
The event took place at the hospital's Newton & Betsy Thomas Family Center for Newborn & Infant Intensive Care, bringing together NICU graduates, families, physicians, nurses and hospital leadership for a morning filled with games and activities celebrating the progress of patients who were once in critical care.
News
Former patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital reunite with care teams for Candyland celebration
BATON ROUGE — Former patients from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital reunited... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Sen. Larry Selders in hospital after medical emergency
-
Kids and adults participate in First Free Sunday events in downtown Baton...
-
67-year-old man riding motorcycle killed in St. Francisville crash
-
Hundreds gather for fundraiser benefitting family of Ponchatoula woman killed in car...
-
U.S. Rep. Cleo Fields, 10 U.S. House candidates join federal lawsuit over...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball gets first SEC sweep of the season over South Carolina
-
LSU women's tennis advances to NCAA Sweet 16 for second year in...
-
LSU softball sweeps Auburn in Saturday double header
-
LSU men's tennis beats Alabama State, advances in Regional
-
Dunham School to build new football practice field named after former LSU...