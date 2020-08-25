Latest Weather Blog
Former LSU Tiger Derrius Guice breaks down Tigers annual Pro Day
Related Story
Baton Rouge - Former LSU Tiger running back Derrius Guice showcased his hands in front of all 32 NFL teams Wednesday morning at LSU's annual Pro Day.
NFL scouts have described Guice as an old-school running back with a blue-collar mentality that displays toughness and violence to run through tacklers.
While Guice opted not to run the 40-yard dash he did take part in the individual part of today's workout. His main focus was to prove his ability as pass catcher to show teams he can be a three down back.
"The focus today was to come out and show my receiving ability, said Guice. "First half of the running back drills was to come out with Danny and the receivers and the running back coaches behind us telling us what routes they want to see and then actually going over to the position of running back drills with the backs, it was a great day."
In back-to-back seasons Guice posted 1,000 plus yard rushing campaigns, but only caught 32 career receptions
NFL scouts believe his soft hands and route-running skills are best used when snagging screens or catching passes out of the flat.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU to announce Hurricane Laura plan Tuesday afternoon
-
VIDEO: Driver charged with DWI after crashing into psychic's office Monday
-
Surveillance video shows lawn crew getting mugged in Capital Heights
-
Nursing shortage amid pandemic leads OLOL, BRCC to offer free health care...
-
Man charged with stabbing girlfriend to death dies in jail from apparent...
Sports Video
-
Ed Orgeron breaks down standouts so far during preseason practice; watch the...
-
LSU Practices in full pads for the first time of fall camp
-
Erik McCoy Monday Media Availability Raw Interview 8.24
-
Marcus Williams Monday Media Availability Raw 8.24.20
-
Sean Payton Monday Training Camp Raw Interview 8.24.20