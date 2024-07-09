Former LSU pitcher Paul Skenes named to MLB All-Star Game

Baton Rouge - Paul Skenes' rookie season in the MLB keeps getting better. After being called up to the Big Show in May, Skenes has taken the league by storm and as a result, he has made the MLB All-Star Game.

Skenes is the only former LSU Tiger to make this year's game, but he is the eighth former Tiger in the last nine years to make the All-Star game and the 14th overall.

During his time in the Pirate's Triple A minor league team, Skenes made seven appearances and posted a 0.99 ERA with 45 strikeouts.

In mid May, the Pittsburgh Pirates called up their number one overall draft pick and Skenes made his debut for the Pirates on May 11 against the Chicago Cubs.

Since then, Skenes has pitched 59.1 innings posting a 2.12 ERA. In his 10 starts, he's struck out 78 and only walked 12.

The MLB All-Star Game will be in Alrington, Texas on July 16 at 7 p.m.