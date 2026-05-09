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Former Elayn Hunt Correctional Center employee arrested after phone seized from inmate, sources say

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ST. GABRIEL — A former Elayn Hunt Correctional Center employee was arrested on malfeasance charges connected to a phone that was seized from an inmate, sources tell WBRZ. 

Alayshia Brothers, 20, faces charges of malfeasance in office, taking contraband to or from penal institutions and attempted criminal conspiracy. 

Brothers was hired as a corrections sergeant at Elayn Hunt in 2024 and worked there for a year before she was released on probationary status. 

Brothers was arrested by State Police on May 6, 2026. Sources said a cell phone was taken from an inmate, and information from the phone led to a warrant for Brothers' arrest.

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Former Elayn Hunt Correctional Center employee arrested...
Former Elayn Hunt Correctional Center employee arrested after phone seized from inmate, sources say
ST. GABRIEL — A former Elayn Hunt Correctional Center employee was arrested on malfeasance charges connected to a phone that... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, May 07 2026 May 7, 2026 Thursday, May 07, 2026 11:17:00 AM CDT May 07, 2026

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