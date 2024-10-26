Former charter school official charged by ethics board, accused of accepting $250,000 in contracts

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Board of Ethics has filed a complaint against a former charter school board member, alleging she accepted lucrative contracts from schools she oversaw.

The charges allege Linda Johnson accepted more than $250,000 worth of business from the GEO Academies EBR board. She was a founding member and formerly served as its president, according to The Advocate.

Johnson is the second former board member the state Board of Ethics believed violated state law. Last month, another former GEO board member, Linda Fontenot, was accused of accepting contracts worth $108,000 over a five-year period. Fontenot could face a fine of up to $10,000 and may have to repay some or all of the money she accepted.

The newspaper reported that the state ethics panel on Friday will seek to settle its complaint against Johnson on Friday.

State law cited in the charges dictates that “no appointed member of any board or commission, member of his immediate family, or legal entity in which he has a substantial economic interest” can pursue “a contract, subcontract, or other transaction which is under the supervision or jurisdiction of the agency of such appointed member.”

Both Johnson and Fontenot have resigned from the board, which currently holds contracts with the state of Louisiana to operate three charter schools in Baton Rouge and one in Baker.