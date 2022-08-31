78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former Catholic running back George Hart grinding his way up the depth chart at Arizona State

Related Story

Former Catholic Bear George Hart shunned the hometown LSU Tigers for a chance to live out his dream of playing major college football. Even if that meant working his way up through special teams to earn a roster spot with the Sun Devils.

News
Former Catholic running back George Hart grinding...
Former Catholic running back George Hart grinding his way up the depth chart at Arizona State
Former Catholic Bear George Hart shunned the hometown LSU Tigers for a chance to live out his dream of playing... More >>
2 days ago Monday, August 29 2022 Aug 29, 2022 Monday, August 29, 2022 12:08:00 AM CDT August 29, 2022

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days