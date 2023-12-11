Football star Jarvis Landry surveys damage in his hometown of Convent

CONVENT - Former LSU Football star and current Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Jarvis Landry surveyed damaged in his hometown of Convent Thursday.

The football player heard about the damage and knew he had to come home.

A warm embrace and hugs helped people smile in the storm ravaged area. A public housing development that was heavily damaged by a tornado is where Landry grew up. The wreckage is extensive. Roofs were torn off of some units. There are broken windows and trees snapped like toothpicks.

"I came back and this is the best thing for the community," Landry said. "It's the best thing for me, for everybody to give back and be a part of this. That's what i'll do."

Landry said he's working with the Red Cross and other parish leaders to try to get people in his hometown the help they need.

Seeing Landry walk through the streets of his old stomping grounds helped people forget about their plight for just a few minutes. Many of them pulled out cell phones to record Landry as he walked through the streets.

"He's my role model," one teenager said.

The constant hum of generators was a common noise in Convent. Roofers began patching up damage today, and working to get units livable again.

Landry offered up this advice to those who are dealing with damage.

"Just knowing the history and everything and the culture of this community, St. James Parish, just stay strong," Landry said. "Bad things happen, but it's all about the way you respond to it. People are here and help is coming."

He plans to stay in the area for a few days.

In St. James Parish, leaders there say everyone is now accounted for. Electricity should be restored to the area in the next few days. The victims who were killed were also identified this morning. They are David Swann of Alabama and Scott Ellis of North Carolina.