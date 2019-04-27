Football is back!

BATON ROUGE- Fans are ready for two home openers Saturday.

LSU and Southern both host teams at home and at both games parking is expected to be an issue. Officials at both universities advise fans to arrive early and have patience.

So, some people got a jump start. In the shadows of the upgraded Tiger Stadium, people started arriving Friday.

"We are ready for tomorrow," Randy Jackson said as he worked to organize his tailgate area twenty-four hours before the game.

When the thousands of others arrive Saturday, they'll have to abide by new rules, which include no parking on the side of Nicholson or Burbank. There are driving restrictions around the stadium and all lanes of Nicholson will be southbound traffic only to Bluebonnet.

Southern advised free lots are still available but paid lots are full.

Weather for both games will be spotty. According to the Weather 2 team, weather experts said LSU and Southern football festivities on Saturday will have to contend with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

"Enjoy tailgating but be sure to have a shelter nearby in the event of lightning," forecasters said.

