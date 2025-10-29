Following the firing of Brian Kelly, LSU now tasked with filling two pivotal leadership roles

Baton Rouge - Several rumors have been swirling about what comes next for the leadership at LSU, with speculation that the next university president could be named as early as Friday.

Sunday night, Brian Kelly was fired from his position as LSU head football coach. Four years ago, Kelly was hired and called the new position "an incredible opportunity for everybody associated with LSU."

"We will have high standards here, and we will fulfill those standards," Kelly said during a press conference in 2021.

Fast-forward to Monday morning, Kelly was seen loading boxes into his vehicle outside the LSU football facility after being fired.

Prior to the decision, rumors were circulating that Governor Jeff Landry was stepping in to aid in the decision-making process because the university does not have a president in place.

During LSU's loss 49 to 25 against Texas A&M on Saturday, Governor Landry took to social media to suggest the board of supervisors rethink their recent decision to raise ticket prices next season. It's believed Landry and the LSU Board of Supervisors spent Saturday night and into Sunday working on a plan for Kelly's departure.

We reached out to each member on the LSU Board of Supervisors about the decision to terminate Kelly and have not heard back yet.

WBRZ also tried to get some answers from the governor at an event he was speaking at on Monday evening. He entered through a private garage and did not speak to the media beforehand.

Now the university is tasked with finding a new head coach while they continue the search for a new university president.

Earlier this year, William Tate left to take the same position at Rutgers University. Friday afternoon, the presidential search committee narrowed the search to six candidates.

Among the choices to lead the university are Interim LSU President Matt Lee, Former University of Arizona President Robert Robbins, and current McNeese State President Wade Rousse.

While it's still unclear who will be the choice for the position, it seems university leaders already have an important decision ahead of them.

Candidates for LSU president will have public interviews on Wednesday at 9 a.m.