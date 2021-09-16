Flooding already causing issues for some Baton Rouge neighborhoods

BATON ROUGE - The rain from Tropical Storm Nicholas started early, already causing problems in the Broadmoor area of Baton Rouge.

"I think it's going to be worse than what it has been before," said Rose Davis, a resident in the neighborhood.

Cars stuck in water on Goodwood Boulevard. Signs have been set up, warning drivers to steer clear.

"It is horrible the way the cars come through here and splash the water up in your houses. And a lot of them flood out because they don't take any type of precaution when they see the water," Davis said.

She lives on Goodwood and it wasn't until last year when she started seeing flooding issues like this.

"Every time a big rain comes, you can't get out because of the water. It runs down, but it takes a considerable amount of time for it to run down."

She said it's a drainage issue.

"We just need something done about the drainage problem. I've never seen water in my backyard all these years, but now water has come in my backyard."

Even though police officers were stationed nearby, drivers still ignored the warnings.

"The police tells you when you see a lot of water, don't go through it. They even get up on the median trying to get through here. They have cut up my grass trying to get around the water."

Nicholas is expected to continue bringing rain to the area through Wednesday. Read more on the storm here.