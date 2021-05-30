Flooded residents seeing set backs in rebuilding due to a few things

BATON ROUGE- Shortages were affecting the city before the flood, now it is slowing those down that are trying to move past it.

"We moved almost 30 years of life out of this house, which was hard,” said Lisa Ibert.

Ibert received inches of water in her house, she's using a remediation company but there are issues causing setbacks.

"Workers. They can't find skilled workers during an event this size so we had inexperienced workers," Ibert said. "It didn't start very well"

Days later they got the ball rolling. An experienced crew was hired and they have been moving ever since.

"They have been moving non-stop and have made a lot of progress today," Ibert said.

Once that's done, the next step is finding a contractor to rebuild. Johnathan Duhon, a local Contractor and Real Estate Agent, tells WBRZ that contractors have been slammed.

"While we are getting busier with some of these flooded homes, we have actually been busy all along with the housing market being so high right now,” Duhon said.

Duhon says they had to do some rescheduling just to get to those flooded homes.

"The people who have upgraded projects are understanding that these people that flooded are in need right now. We were about to drop some things and move to these projects immediately,” Duhon said.

But, that doesn’t mean rebuilding won’t take time.

"Right now supplies are backed up on all aspects of home building and home renovations," Duhon said.

This has led to prices on drywall and lumber going up and appliances taking weeks to come in. Duhon says they make it work even though supplies are backed up and contractors are slammed.

Residents shouldn't hold off on gutting their homes.

"I can't stress enough how important it is to remove the wet mold from your home. You don't want that to start seeping into the lumber that is, because then you can start to have bigger issues than moldy sheetrock,” Duhon said.

Ibert is making progress and is thankful things are starting to move forward. As of now, the adjusters have already come and she's just waiting on her flood insurance.

"I don't have his report yet so I can tell ya if I'm going to be covered,” Ibert said.

If you are looking for a contractor and want to make sure they have experience, click the link here to check their licensing.