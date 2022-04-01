Flood recovery summit Thursday in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. - Countless people are still recovering from the August floods, with no end in sight. Local leaders are trying to change that tonight.

The Flood Recovery Summit will play host to several speakers, who will try to answer questions, that will hopefully get some back on track.

Insurance, contractor fraud, and upcoming deadlines are among the topics that will be discussed.

The meeting will take place at North Park Recreational Center, on Eden Church Road in Denham Springs.

There will be two separate meetings, but attendees will be allowed to stay for either one.

The first, for uninsured flood victims, will run from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The other, for insured victims, will follow until 8:30 p.m.