Fleet audit underway by East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE - Workers who drive city-parish vehicles in EBR were asked to turn in mileage reports last week, according to administrators from the Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's office.



Chief Administrator Darryl Gissel said it's part of a fleet study to see where the city-parish can cut down on unnecessary expenses.



At the city-parish's storage lot, a checkerboard of vehicles, trailers, lawnmowers, generators, and dump trucks sit in various conditions. Some look like they can be used, others look like they still have parts that could be sold.



"The game plan right now is to work through every city employee who has a vehicle to find out how often the vehicle is used and eliminate unnecessary vehicles," Gissel said.



Currently, there are 3,500 units in the city-parish's fleet. Right now, the city has isolated approximately 200 units that can be sold.



"The city does auctions on a regular basis and we think we can potentially generate 1.1 million dollars and 600 thousand dollars in savings in maintenance costs for vehicles," Gissel said.



The details from the mileage reports will be analyzed and the details should be released sometime next month.



Gissel said it's all about using taxpayer money wisely and is part of the mayor's commitment to make sure the city-parish is spending money efficiently.