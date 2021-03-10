Flames fly across powerlines in La. neighborhood after icy storm Monday

KENNER - Residents in southeast Louisiana captured a strange site on video as their neighborhood lost power Monday morning.

While several communities across the region lost power Monday morning, some in Kenner were also treated to an unsettling light show. Video captured in the area shows flames erupting from powerlines and traveling from pole to pole.

Thousands of homes were left without power as the winter storm rolled through the south Monday morning. Many roads were also made impassable due to the slick, icy surfaces left behind after the overnight storm.

Keep up with the latest on Louisiana's winter weather here.