First responders working fire at building near Sacred Heart; school official says students are safe
BATON ROUGE - First responders were called to a reported fire at a building near the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School on Tuesday afternoon.
The school said on Facebook that the fire is not a threat to its campus and that all students are safe. Roads around Main Street and North 23rd were blocked off.
A WBRZ crew at the scene spoke to a witness who said the fire happened at Maxima Industries, Inc. It's listed online as an adult daycare facility.
The owner of the property, Collis Temple, says that everyone was out safe. He said that the cause has not been determined but services to people who need it will not be interrupted.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the building the fire originated from sustained significant damage but that it was put under control before it could spread. Officials say the cause remains under investigation.
