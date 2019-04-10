First responders describe the aftermath in the theater shooting in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE - Two teachers inside the movie theater are being celebrated as heroes for pulling a fire alarm inside the theater after the shooter started firing.

Both women were shot, and are recovering, and could be a reason emergency units responded as fast as they did. First Responders were on the scene within a minute of getting the original call.

John R. Houser opened fire in the theater, as people settled in to watch the newly released comedy starring Amy Schumer. Witnesses say they knew the sounds weren't coming from the television, and when they heard a second shot and saw the lights from the gun. News Two spoke to one of the first responders on the scene.

"As we turned in, there were already two units on scene. One of them tending to a patient off to the left. at that point we really didn't have a whole lot of information," said EMS John Witt. "Patients were scattered. Several police officers in there delegating their own tasks. It was really intense, plus you have to keep in mind this is very much a crime scene."

Walking into the dark theater with stadium seating, Witt started assigning tasks and making sure the most critical patients were getting treated. The hardest part for him, was taking care of the task at hand.

"It's a lot of adrenaline. It's also remaining on task, keeping focused. You have a job to do. You want to keep your emotions in check," Witt explained. "You can practice stuff like that, but once you get it done, it's quite impressive."

Eight EMS Units came on the scene at The Grand. They transported nine people to local hospitals. Five are still recovering from their injuries; doctors say they should all make full recoveries in the next few days. The other four patients have been released.

The incident began when 59-year-old John R. Houser opened fire at The Grand in Lafayette. Two people were killed. Houser tried to leave the building and saw the first-responders coming in the parking lot. He went back inside and shot himself. Police are still trying to find a motive in the attack.