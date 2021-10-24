First responders called to scene of late night crash outside of Channel 2 News Studio

81°
BATON ROUGE - Shortly before midnight, Thursday, first responders were dispatched to a wreck just outside of the Channel 2 News Station on Highland Road.
The one-vehicle crash appeared to involve a car driving into an oak tree on Channel 2's property.
Baton Rouge Police, Baton Rouge Fire Department, and EMS were called to the scene.
At this time it is unknown if the driver sustained any injuries.
This article will be updated should additional information related to the wreck become available.
