First COVID-19 vaccinations in La. take place Monday at Ochsner in New Orleans

BATON ROUGE - Monday morning marked the very first administrations of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccinations in Louisiana, which took place at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans.

Ochsner provided the public with a livestream viewing of the procedures.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was on hand to observe the administration of the state's first COVID vaccinations.

Both the pharmacist giving the vaccine and the nurse receiving it are women. https://t.co/fbvFnqigT8 — Christina Stephens ???? (@CEStephens) December 14, 2020

Officials say just a portion of the shipment arrived in New Orleans Monday morning. The remainder is expected to arrive on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Ochsner says vaccinations in Baton Rouge will begin on Tuesday.

For more information on Ochsner's COVID vaccinations, please visit: https://www.ochsner.org/coronavirus/vaccine-faqs