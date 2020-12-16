45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

First COVID-19 vaccinations in La. take place Monday at Ochsner in New Orleans

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Monday morning marked the very first administrations of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccinations in Louisiana, which took place at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans.

Ochsner provided the public with a livestream viewing of the procedures.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was on hand to observe the administration of the state's first COVID vaccinations. 

Officials say just a portion of the shipment arrived in New Orleans Monday morning. The remainder is expected to arrive on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Ochsner says vaccinations in Baton Rouge will begin on Tuesday.

For more information on Ochsner's COVID vaccinations, please visit: https://www.ochsner.org/coronavirus/vaccine-faqs

Related Images

News
WATCH: First COVID-19 vaccinations in La. take...
WATCH: First COVID-19 vaccinations in La. take place Monday at Ochsner in New Orleans
BATON ROUGE - Monday morning marked the very first administrations of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccinations in Louisiana, which took place at... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 15 2020 Dec 15, 2020 Tuesday, December 15, 2020 3:00:00 AM CST December 15, 2020

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days