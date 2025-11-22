73°
Firm to coordinate master plan for City Park, govern University Lakes selected
BATON ROUGE - The Recreation and Park Commission for East Baton Rouge Parish selected the firm to handle the master plan for City Park and the long-term governance of the University Lakes on Wednesday night.
Sasaki, an architecture, planning, landscape and design firm headquartered in Denver, Colo., signed on to the project. According to BREC documents, the contract will cost $600,000.
The contract details multiple steps, including a window for public feedback "to showcase an overarching vision for the park that has been vetted by critical stakeholders."
On their website, Sasaki says they have done projects across the globe and in the United States.
